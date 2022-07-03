How to Watch the ‘Ukraine: Answering The Call’ Special Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

This weekend, NBC will air a primetime special titled “Ukraine: Answering the Call.” The event is a response to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is urging people to speak out and fight for peace. “Ukraine: Answering the Call” will use entertainment to educate Americans about the war between Russia and Ukraine and features a long list of special guests. It premieres at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, CNBC, and MSNBC. You can stream “Ukraine: Answering the Call” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Ukraine: Answering the Call’

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘Ukraine: Answering the Call’

“Ukraine: Answering the Call” highlights the devastating recent events in Ukraine. During the special, viewers will hear from President Zelensky and Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian Head of the Presidential Administration. Those who have been struck by tragedy will tell their stories in news clips. The special aims to promote education and awareness while fundraising for those affected by this hardship.

As viewers tune in from home, they will have the opportunity to contribute financially to a fundraiser through the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

The event features many special appearances, including:

José Andrés

Jon Batiste

Kristen Bell

Brandi Carlile

Brian Cox

Sheryl Crow

Jeff Daniels

Billie Eilish

Vera Farmiga Finneas

Lena Headey

Alicia Keys

Simu Liu

Paul McCartney

Julianne Moore

Brad Paisley

Rosie Perez

The following Broadway stars will also grace the stage to perform “What the World Needs Now Is Love.”

Rachel Bay Jones

Brenda Braxton

Liz Callaway

Lilla Crawford

Juwan Crawley

José Llana

Beth Malone Andrea McArdle

Bonnie Milligan

Orfeh

Krysta Rodriguez

Seth Rudetsky

James Wesley

NaTasha Yvette Williams

How to Stream ‘Ukraine: Answering the Call’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Ukraine: Answering the Call” live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options