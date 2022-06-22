How to Watch ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The timeline-hopping superheroes are back with the return of the Netflix original series “The Umbrella Academy.” Based on the hit comic, Season 3 finds this unlikely family locking heads with a new group of super-powered adversaries and even some familiar faces! You can watch Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” in its entirety on June 22 with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch Season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

When: Wednesday, June 22

Where: Netflix

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Netflix

About ‘The Umbrella Academy’

A superhero team like no other, the Umbrella Academy is a group of dysfunctional misfits adopted by Reginald Hargreeves, a hardened father figure intent on helping them realize their potential. After being split for decades, the group is brought together again by the death of its founder, only to be faced with mysteries that may threaten the Academy’s very existence.

In Season 3, the Hargreeves return to the present day after saving the world (again) in 1963. Instead of an empty manor, the team finds a new group of heroes led by their long-dead brother and a still-alive Hargreeves himself! It’s time for a team-up as both Academys must face off against a threat that neither can handle alone.

Can You Stream ‘The Umbrella Academy’ for Free?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer a free trial at this time. New and existing subscribers will have access to the series premiere on June 22.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Umbrella Academy’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

