How to Watch the US Olympic Gymnastic Team Trials For Free Without Cable

It’s finally time for the US Men’s and Women’s Gymnastic teams to show their stuff in preparation for the Olympics! Both the men’s and women’s teams will compete for a spot on both of America’s vaunted gymnastics squads with the women doing so exclusively in primetime. Live coverage begins on Thursday, June 24, and will culminate on Sunday, June 27 with the women’s final.

How to Watch the US Olympic Gymnastic Team Qualifying Without Cable

Men’s coverage will kick off coverage on NBCSN with their competition slated for 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, June 24. This will be followed by the women’s performances on Friday night at 8 PM on NBC. The Men’s Final will split time on Saturday, June 26 between the Olympic Channel at 3 PM, then move to NBC at 4 PM. Finally, the women’s team will conclude their trials on Sunday, June 27 in primetime. The action gets underway on NBC at 8:30 PM.

The women’s team, which has won gold in the team all-around at the past two Olympic Games, is expected to be led by the most decorated American gymnast in history, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who has a chance to tie or break the all-time record for gold medals won by a U.S. woman with 8. Biles is expected to be joined by four-time world medalist Jade Carey, who has mathematically secured an individual spot for Tokyo, as well as three-time world medalist Suni Lee.

On the men’s side, Team USA is anticipated to be led by two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak. Other contenders include 2017 U.S. all-around champion Yul Moldauer and 2019 world team member Shane Wiskus.

USA Gymnastic Olympic Qualifying Trial Schedule

Date Coverage Network Time Thurs., June 24 Men’s Competition NBCSN 6:30 PM ET Fri., June 25 Women’s Competition NBC 8 PM ET/PT Sat., June 26 Men’s Final Olympic Channel 3 PM ET Men’s Final NBC 4 PM ET Sun., June 27 Women’s Final NBC 8:30 PM ET/PT

You can watch the competition without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

