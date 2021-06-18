 Skip to Content
How to Watch the US Olympic Track & Field Team Trials Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android

Jeff Kotuby

Team USA is slowly forming into place, as we learn who will be headed to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics later this summer. Next to be determined are the men’s and women’s track & field teams. The US has been dominant over the past few Olympic games, topping the track and field podiums at the past seven straight games.

Expected to return are 200m world champion Noah Lyles, 2016 Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad, member of the 4x400m relay world championship team Sydney McLaughlin, and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix.

How to Watch the US Olympic Track & Field Team Trials

The full schedule of events, including dates, times, channels, and events, is below:

US Olympic Track & Field Team Qualifying Schedule

Date Event Network Time (ET)
Fri., June 18 Qualifying Rounds – Men’s Shot Put NBCSN 7 PM
Finals – Men’s 10,000m, Men’s Shot Put NBC 10 PM
Sat., June 19 Qualifying Rounds – Women’s Discus Throw NBCSN 8 PM
Finals –Women’s 100m, Women’s Discus Throw NBC 10 PM
Sun., June 20 Finals – Women’s 100m Hurdles, Men’s 100m, Women’s 400m, Men’s 400m NBC 9 PM
Mon., June 21 Qualifying Rounds – Men’s Pole Vault, Men’s Javelin Throw, Men’s Triple Jump NBCSN 7 PM
Finals – Men’s 800m, Women’s 1,500m, Women’s 5,000m, Men’s Pole Vault, Men’s Javelin Throw, Men’s Triple Jump NBC 8 PM
Thurs., June 24 Finals –Women’s Shot Put, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase NBCSN 9 PM
Fri, June 25 Finals –Men’s Discus Throw, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase NBCSN 5 PM
Sat., June 26 Finals – Women’s Javelin, Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 10,000m, Women’s 200m, Men’s 110m Hurdles NBC 9 PM
Sun., June 27 Finals –Men’s High Jump, Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 5,000m, Women’s 800m, Men’s 1,500m, Men’s 200m NBC 7 PM
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
NBC Sports Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

