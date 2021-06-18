How to Watch the US Olympic Track & Field Team Trials Live For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android
Team USA is slowly forming into place, as we learn who will be headed to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics later this summer. Next to be determined are the men’s and women’s track & field teams. The US has been dominant over the past few Olympic games, topping the track and field podiums at the past seven straight games.
Expected to return are 200m world champion Noah Lyles, 2016 Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad, member of the 4x400m relay world championship team Sydney McLaughlin, and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix.
How to Watch the US Olympic Track & Field Team Trials
- When: June 18-27
- TV: NBC, NBC Sports Network
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The full schedule of events, including dates, times, channels, and events, is below:
US Olympic Track & Field Team Qualifying Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Fri., June 18
|Qualifying Rounds – Men’s Shot Put
|NBCSN
|7 PM
|Finals – Men’s 10,000m, Men’s Shot Put
|NBC
|10 PM
|Sat., June 19
|Qualifying Rounds – Women’s Discus Throw
|NBCSN
|8 PM
|Finals –Women’s 100m, Women’s Discus Throw
|NBC
|10 PM
|Sun., June 20
|Finals – Women’s 100m Hurdles, Men’s 100m, Women’s 400m, Men’s 400m
|NBC
|9 PM
|Mon., June 21
|Qualifying Rounds – Men’s Pole Vault, Men’s Javelin Throw, Men’s Triple Jump
|NBCSN
|7 PM
|Finals – Men’s 800m, Women’s 1,500m, Women’s 5,000m, Men’s Pole Vault, Men’s Javelin Throw, Men’s Triple Jump
|NBC
|8 PM
|Thurs., June 24
|Finals –Women’s Shot Put, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
|NBCSN
|9 PM
|Fri, June 25
|Finals –Men’s Discus Throw, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
|NBCSN
|5 PM
|Sat., June 26
|Finals – Women’s Javelin, Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 10,000m, Women’s 200m, Men’s 110m Hurdles
|NBC
|9 PM
|Sun., June 27
|Finals –Men’s High Jump, Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 5,000m, Women’s 800m, Men’s 1,500m, Men’s 200m
|NBC
|7 PM
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•