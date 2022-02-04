 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock 2022 Winter Olympics Ice Hockey

How to Watch the US Women’s Hockey Team During the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Jeff Kotuby

The top-ranked United States women’s hockey team enters Beijing as defending champions and the odds-on favorites. You can watch every second of their games on the NBC family of networks, including Peacock. The US will first start with match play in their group of five, which consists of the US, Canada, Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee, and Switzerland. They’ve already scored one big win, blasting Finland 5-2.

Once the seeding is determined, the remaining eight teams (the five teams in Group A and three to-be-decided teams in Group B) will play in a single-elimination tournament to crown the three medalists.

You can watch the women’s national team, and every event throughout the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, on Peacock.

Our Pick

fuboTV

If you would prefer to watch on a traditional network, you can watch on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC using a live TV streaming service. We recommend fuboTV to watch the US Women’s Hockey Team at the The 2022 Winter Olympics. You can stream the 2022 Beijing Olympics and more sports with a 7-day no-risk free trial.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Peacock Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $4.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CNBC - - - ^ $6
NBC - - -
USA Network - - -

US Women’s Hockey Team Group Play Schedule

Game Eastern Time Beijing Time
USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee February 5 at 8:10am February 5 at 9:10pm
USA vs. Switzerland February 6 at 8:10am February 6 at 9:10pm
USA vs. Canada February 7 at 11:10pm February 8 at 12:10pm

Women’s Hockey Quarterfinal, Semifinal, and Medal Game Schedule

Game Eastern Time Beijing Time
Quarterfinal #1 February 10 at 11:10pm EST February 11 at 12:10pm CST
Quarterfinal #2 February 11 at 8:10am EST February 11 at 9:10pm CST
Quarterfinal #3 February 11 at 11:10pm EST February 12 at 12:10pm CST
Quarterfinal #4 February 12 at 3:40am EST February 12 at 4:40pm CST
Semifinal #1 February 13 at 11:10pm EST February 14 at 12:10pm CST
Semifinal #2 February 14 at 8:10am EST February 14 at 9:10pm CST
Bronze Medal Game February 16 at 6:30am EST February 16 at 7:30pm CST
Gold Medal Game February 16 at 11:10pm EST February 17 at 12:10pm CST
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
USA Network--
CNBC--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, and CNBC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, and CNBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, and CNBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, USA Network, and CNBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

U.S. women take down Finland to begin ice hockey tournament

2022 Winter Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.