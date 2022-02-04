How to Watch the US Women’s Hockey Team During the 2022 Beijing Olympics

The top-ranked United States women’s hockey team enters Beijing as defending champions and the odds-on favorites. You can watch every second of their games on the NBC family of networks, including Peacock. The US will first start with match play in their group of five, which consists of the US, Canada, Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee, and Switzerland. They’ve already scored one big win, blasting Finland 5-2.

Once the seeding is determined, the remaining eight teams (the five teams in Group A and three to-be-decided teams in Group B) will play in a single-elimination tournament to crown the three medalists.

US Women’s Hockey Team Group Play Schedule

Game Eastern Time Beijing Time USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee February 5 at 8:10am February 5 at 9:10pm USA vs. Switzerland February 6 at 8:10am February 6 at 9:10pm USA vs. Canada February 7 at 11:10pm February 8 at 12:10pm

Women’s Hockey Quarterfinal, Semifinal, and Medal Game Schedule

Game Eastern Time Beijing Time Quarterfinal #1 February 10 at 11:10pm EST February 11 at 12:10pm CST Quarterfinal #2 February 11 at 8:10am EST February 11 at 9:10pm CST Quarterfinal #3 February 11 at 11:10pm EST February 12 at 12:10pm CST Quarterfinal #4 February 12 at 3:40am EST February 12 at 4:40pm CST Semifinal #1 February 13 at 11:10pm EST February 14 at 12:10pm CST Semifinal #2 February 14 at 8:10am EST February 14 at 9:10pm CST Bronze Medal Game February 16 at 6:30am EST February 16 at 7:30pm CST Gold Medal Game February 16 at 11:10pm EST February 17 at 12:10pm CST

