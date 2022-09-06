 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN2

How to Watch the U.S. Women’s National Team Soccer Friendly vs. Nigeria Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The U.S. Women’s National Team hosts Nigeria at Audi Field for a friendly matchup between two of the top women’s sides in the world in a match on ESPN2. This matchup is between two teams who have been to all eight FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments. The U.S. team features 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cup stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. You can watch the USWNT vs. Nigeria this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. ET on with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the USWNT vs. Nigeria Friendly

About the USWNT

While the U.S. women’s side still has Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan on the roster, there is definitely a youth movement forming for the USWNT. Eight of the starting 11 have fewer than 100 appearances, and five of the ladies starting this Tuesday have fewer than 50 appearances.

Becky Sauerbrunn, one of the USWNT’s remaining veteran presences, will earn her 208th career cap in this match. The 37-year-old Sauerbrunn led the USA with 360 minutes played at the Concacaf W Championship, leading a defense that did not allow a goal all tournament.

How to Stream the USWNT Friendly vs. Nigeria for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USWNT Friendly vs. Nigeria live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

USWNT vs. Nigeria highlights | FOX Soccer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.