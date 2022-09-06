How to Watch the U.S. Women’s National Team Soccer Friendly vs. Nigeria Live for Free Without Cable

The U.S. Women’s National Team hosts Nigeria at Audi Field for a friendly matchup between two of the top women’s sides in the world in a match on ESPN2. This matchup is between two teams who have been to all eight FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments. The U.S. team features 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cup stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. You can watch the USWNT vs. Nigeria this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. ET on with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the USWNT vs. Nigeria Friendly

When: Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

About the USWNT

While the U.S. women’s side still has Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan on the roster, there is definitely a youth movement forming for the USWNT. Eight of the starting 11 have fewer than 100 appearances, and five of the ladies starting this Tuesday have fewer than 50 appearances.

Becky Sauerbrunn, one of the USWNT’s remaining veteran presences, will earn her 208th career cap in this match. The 37-year-old Sauerbrunn led the USA with 360 minutes played at the Concacaf W Championship, leading a defense that did not allow a goal all tournament.

How to Stream the USWNT Friendly vs. Nigeria for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USWNT Friendly vs. Nigeria live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options