How to Watch the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) Soccer Friendly vs. Spain Live for Free Without Cable

While the U.S. Women’s National Team’s last friendly vs. England didn’t go their way, they will look to wrap up their European tour with a win in their next friendly against Spain airing on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on ESPN2. This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the USWNT and the Spanish team, and just the U.S.’s second time playing in Spain. Unfortunately, Spain will be without two of its top wingers for this contest, but the U.S. should still take the opportunity seriously. The USWNT and Spain will meet this Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. ET, and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the USWNT vs. Spain

In the three previous all-time meetings between the USWNT and Spain, the U.S. is 3-0 and would love to go 4-0 against them with another win on Tuesday. The USWNT’s leadership knows just how important these friendlies can be, especially when it comes to competing against high-level competition.

“Away matches against England and Spain are among the most difficult and high-profile friendlies a team can play and having those experiences will be valuable in many different ways for our continuing preparations for the World Cup,” USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski said to ESPN. “I know Spain fell short of their goals at the Euros, but they are a fantastic team, one of the best in the world, with world-class players all over the field and as a coaching staff, we are really looking forward to the challenges these two games will present for our team.”

The Americans dropped a 2-1 decision against England in an action-packed meeting on Friday night while Spain enters coming off of a 1-1 draw against Sweden on the same night. Tuesday’s contest will be played in El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona. After the game, the USWNT will be off for nearly a month before wrapping up the year during the November FIFA window with two matches against the world’s second-ranked team in Germany.

