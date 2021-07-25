 Skip to Content
How to Watch the USA Men’s Rugby Live at the Olympics For Free

Jason Gurwin

The USA Men’s Rugby team will make their debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics starting on Sunday, July 25th at 10:30pm ET with a match against Kenya. They then face Ireland at 5:30am ET and South Africa at 10:30pm ET. You can watch all the matches live on CNBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch USA Rugby Team at the Tokyo Olympics

United Stats is gunning for their first Olympic medal in Rugby with Carlin Isles and Perry Baker. Defending Olympic champions Fiji will face stiff competition from New Zealand to repeat.

US Men’s Rugby Olympics TV Schedule

How to Stream the US Men’s Rugby at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Men’s Rugby Team using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

Team USA Rugby Roster

PLAYER NAME HOMETOWN POSITION WORLD RUGBY 7s EVENTS
Perry Baker West Palm Beach, FL Wing 47
Danny Barrett Pacifica, CA Prop/Hooker 54
Maceo Brown Tempe, AZ Utility 14
Madison Hughes (C) Lancaster, MA Halfback 52
Martin Iosefo American Samoa Center/Prop 46
Carlin Isles Massillon Jackson, OH Wing 57
Matai Leuta Monterey, CA Forward 40
Folau Niua East Palo Alto, CA Halfback/Flyhalf 69
Ben Pinkelman Denver, CO Forward 37
Joe Schroeder Westfield, IN Forward 12
Stephen Tomasin Forestville, CA Utility 37
Kevon Williams Houston, TX Halfback/Wing 27
Brett Thompson (Alternate) Tempe, AZ Forward 32
Naima Fualaau (Traveling Reserve) Hayward, CA Halfback/Flyhalf 8
Malacchi Esdale (Traveling Reserve) Newark, DE Center/Wing uncapped
