How to Watch the USA Men’s Rugby Live at the Olympics For Free
The USA Men’s Rugby team will make their debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics starting on Sunday, July 25th at 10:30pm ET with a match against Kenya. They then face Ireland at 5:30am ET and South Africa at 10:30pm ET. You can watch all the matches live on CNBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch USA Rugby Team at the Tokyo Olympics
- When: Starting Sunday, July 25th at 10:30pm ET
- TV: CNBC
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
United Stats is gunning for their first Olympic medal in Rugby with Carlin Isles and Perry Baker. Defending Olympic champions Fiji will face stiff competition from New Zealand to repeat.
US Men’s Rugby Olympics TV Schedule
How to Stream the US Men’s Rugby at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Men’s Rugby Team using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Team USA Rugby Roster
|PLAYER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POSITION
|WORLD RUGBY 7s EVENTS
|Perry Baker
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Wing
|47
|Danny Barrett
|Pacifica, CA
|Prop/Hooker
|54
|Maceo Brown
|Tempe, AZ
|Utility
|14
|Madison Hughes (C)
|Lancaster, MA
|Halfback
|52
|Martin Iosefo
|American Samoa
|Center/Prop
|46
|Carlin Isles
|Massillon Jackson, OH
|Wing
|57
|Matai Leuta
|Monterey, CA
|Forward
|40
|Folau Niua
|East Palo Alto, CA
|Halfback/Flyhalf
|69
|Ben Pinkelman
|Denver, CO
|Forward
|37
|Joe Schroeder
|Westfield, IN
|Forward
|12
|Stephen Tomasin
|Forestville, CA
|Utility
|37
|Kevon Williams
|Houston, TX
|Halfback/Wing
|27
|Brett Thompson (Alternate)
|Tempe, AZ
|Forward
|32
|Naima Fualaau (Traveling Reserve)
|Hayward, CA
|Halfback/Flyhalf
|8
|Malacchi Esdale (Traveling Reserve)
|Newark, DE
|Center/Wing
|uncapped