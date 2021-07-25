How to Watch the USA Men’s Rugby Live at the Olympics For Free

The USA Men’s Rugby team will make their debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics starting on Sunday, July 25th at 10:30pm ET with a match against Kenya. They then face Ireland at 5:30am ET and South Africa at 10:30pm ET. You can watch all the matches live on CNBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch USA Rugby Team at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Starting Sunday, July 25th at 10:30pm ET

TV: CNBC

United Stats is gunning for their first Olympic medal in Rugby with Carlin Isles and Perry Baker. Defending Olympic champions Fiji will face stiff competition from New Zealand to repeat.

US Men’s Rugby Olympics TV Schedule

