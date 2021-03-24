 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch the USA-Mexico 2021 Olympic Qualifying Soccer Game Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The U.S. Men’s National Team looks to lock up the top spot in Group A as they take on arch rivals Mexico tonight - Wednesday, March 24. The men’s team is currently 2-0 with wins over Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, and want to end this qualifying period with a clean sheet. The U.S. is 2-0-1 versus Mexico in Olympic qualifying since it became an under-23 competition in 1992. Will the USMNT keep that trend going or will Mexico play spoiler?

How to Watch the USA-Mexico 2021 Olympic Qualifying Soccer Game

Currently, the U.S. and Mexico are tied in their group standings, with Mexico +1 in goal differential thanks to their 3-0 win over Costa Rica. While both teams are qualified, this game decides seeing in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament. Plus, you always want to beat your rival club, right?

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 and TUDN + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 and TUDN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

