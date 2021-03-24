How to Watch the USA-Mexico 2021 Olympic Qualifying Soccer Game Live For Free Without Cable
The U.S. Men’s National Team looks to lock up the top spot in Group A as they take on arch rivals Mexico tonight - Wednesday, March 24. The men’s team is currently 2-0 with wins over Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, and want to end this qualifying period with a clean sheet. The U.S. is 2-0-1 versus Mexico in Olympic qualifying since it became an under-23 competition in 1992. Will the USMNT keep that trend going or will Mexico play spoiler?
How to Watch the USA-Mexico 2021 Olympic Qualifying Soccer Game
- When: Wednesday, March 24 at 9:30 p.m. EST
- TV: Fox Sports 1 or TUDN
- Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Currently, the U.S. and Mexico are tied in their group standings, with Mexico +1 in goal differential thanks to their 3-0 win over Costa Rica. While both teams are qualified, this game decides seeing in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament. Plus, you always want to beat your rival club, right?
