How to Watch the USA-Mexico 2021 Olympic Qualifying Soccer Game Live For Free Without Cable

The U.S. Men’s National Team looks to lock up the top spot in Group A as they take on arch rivals Mexico tonight - Wednesday, March 24. The men’s team is currently 2-0 with wins over Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, and want to end this qualifying period with a clean sheet. The U.S. is 2-0-1 versus Mexico in Olympic qualifying since it became an under-23 competition in 1992. Will the USMNT keep that trend going or will Mexico play spoiler?

How to Watch the USA-Mexico 2021 Olympic Qualifying Soccer Game

When: Wednesday, March 24 at 9:30 p.m. EST

TV: Fox Sports 1 or TUDN

Stream: fuboTV

Currently, the U.S. and Mexico are tied in their group standings, with Mexico +1 in goal differential thanks to their 3-0 win over Costa Rica. While both teams are qualified, this game decides seeing in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament. Plus, you always want to beat your rival club, right?