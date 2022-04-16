 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fox

How to Watch the USFL Reality Series “United By Football” Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The USFL isn’t just giving games to fans as part of their relaunch; they’re also getting a behind-the-scenes look at what happens when hopeful prospects try to realize their dreams of playing professional football. The premiere of the 13-episode series “United By Football: A Season in the USFL” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 16. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the USFL’s “United By Football” Live For Free Without Cable

About ‘United By Football’

“United By Football” will take fans behind the curtain of the USFL, starting in Birmingham with the inaugural USFL Player Draft held in February and moving through training camps and a 10-week regular season. To help celebrate the July 4 holiday, the series will conclude with the USFL Championship game in Canton, Ohio, where a winner will be crowned on July 3 in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Following the initial hourlong episode, the next 12 episodes will be 30 minutes in duration, first airing on FOX and preceding most USFL on FOX pregame or game coverage. Each episode will have an encore showing the following week on FS1 and Tubi.

“Everyone at FOX Sports and the new USFL is united by our love for football,” said Bill Richards, EVP Production/Executive Producer, FOX Sports. “And the new league seeks to unite fans across the country who love the game as much as we do. To celebrate professional spring football, we’re giving fans unprecedented access by partnering with NFL Films to tell the stories of USFL players and coaches during the inaugural season.”

United By Football Broadcast Schedule

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

United By Football: A Season In The USFL | TRAILER

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.