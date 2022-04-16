How to Watch the USFL Reality Series “United By Football” Live For Free Without Cable

The USFL isn’t just giving games to fans as part of their relaunch; they’re also getting a behind-the-scenes look at what happens when hopeful prospects try to realize their dreams of playing professional football. The premiere of the 13-episode series “United By Football: A Season in the USFL” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 16. Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

“United By Football” will take fans behind the curtain of the USFL, starting in Birmingham with the inaugural USFL Player Draft held in February and moving through training camps and a 10-week regular season. To help celebrate the July 4 holiday, the series will conclude with the USFL Championship game in Canton, Ohio, where a winner will be crowned on July 3 in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Following the initial hourlong episode, the next 12 episodes will be 30 minutes in duration, first airing on FOX and preceding most USFL on FOX pregame or game coverage. Each episode will have an encore showing the following week on FS1 and Tubi.

“Everyone at FOX Sports and the new USFL is united by our love for football,” said Bill Richards, EVP Production/Executive Producer, FOX Sports. “And the new league seeks to unite fans across the country who love the game as much as we do. To celebrate professional spring football, we’re giving fans unprecedented access by partnering with NFL Films to tell the stories of USFL players and coaches during the inaugural season.”

The series kicks off with a one-hour special on Saturday, April 16th ahead of the inaugural USFL game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JY3IwUfjXC — USFL (@USFL) March 30, 2022

