How to Watch the USFL Week 3 Games Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Week 3 of the USFL is about to get underway. Saturday’s contests feature a battle between Bandits and Gamblers (which we could totally see happening in real life and football,) and two teams still looking for their first win of the season in Pittsburgh and Michigan. Which team will finally get a W — and which will fall to 0-3? The Sunday slate aims to excite with a battle of undefeated teams leading us off, while the nightcap is a battle for sole possession of first place in the North Division. You can catch all of the football action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the USFL Week 3 Live for Free Without Cable

Peacock will also broadcast one game on Sunday, May 1.

USFL Week 3 Schedule

Saturday, April 30

Matchup Time Network
Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers 4:00 p.m. ET FOX
Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers 8:00 p.m. ET FOX

Sunday, May 1

Matchup Time Network
Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers 2:30 p.m. ET USA
New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars 8:00 p.m. ET Peacock

How to Stream the USFL Week 3 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USFL Week 3 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Best mic'd up sounds from USFL Week 2 | NBC Sports

