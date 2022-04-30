How to Watch the USFL Week 3 Games Live for Free Without Cable

Week 3 of the USFL is about to get underway. Saturday’s contests feature a battle between Bandits and Gamblers (which we could totally see happening in real life and football,) and two teams still looking for their first win of the season in Pittsburgh and Michigan. Which team will finally get a W — and which will fall to 0-3? The Sunday slate aims to excite with a battle of undefeated teams leading us off, while the nightcap is a battle for sole possession of first place in the North Division. You can catch all of the football action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Saturday, April 30

Matchup Time Network Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers 4:00 p.m. ET FOX Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers 8:00 p.m. ET FOX

Sunday, May 1

Matchup Time Network Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers 2:30 p.m. ET USA New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars 8:00 p.m. ET Peacock

How to Stream the USFL Week 3 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USFL Week 3 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

