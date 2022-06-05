 Skip to Content
How to Watch the USMNT vs. Uruguay Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team handled business on Wednesday, thrashing Morocco 3-0 in Cincinnati. The USMNT has another friendly coming up, this time against Uruguay. Can the U.S. continue to look strong heading into its World Cup berth this fall? Find out this Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the USMNT vs. Uruguay Friendly Live for Free Without Cable

The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on TUDN and Univision.

About the USMNT vs. Uruguay

The USMNT has a few additional matches between now and the start of the World Cup this November. Including Sunday’s bout with Uruguay, they will have two CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador later this month, then an extended break until World Cup training begins in the fall. It’s crucial for the U.S. to get this time together to build camaraderie and learn each other’s playstyles before going back to their club teams.

How to Stream the USMNT vs. Uruguay for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the USMNT vs. Uruguay live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

What changes should the USMNT make vs. Uruguay? | Futbol Americas

