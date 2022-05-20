How To Watch ‘The Valet’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

We’ve all been there before, hounded by the paparazzi and caught in an extra-marital affair, we’re forced to fake a relationship with an unexpecting valet to save our reputation. That is the incredibly relatable story behind Hulu’s new movie “The Valet” premiering on the service on Friday, May 20. You can watch all of the shenanigans with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Valet’

About ‘The Valet’

When movie star Olivia (played by Samara Weaving) is caught on camera with her married lover (played by Max Greenfield), she is forced to pretend that the valet in the background of the picture (played by Eugenio Derbez) is actually her paramour.

The valet, Antonio, is unaccustomed to the attention that instant notoriety brings, but despite the unusual circumstances, Olivia and Antonio form a bond that allows them to learn from each other. They are from two extremely different worlds and cultures, but their relationship teaches them that if you open yourself up to new people, you just might end up seeing yourself more clearly in the process.

Based on a 2006 French movie of the same name, Richard Wong directs the comedy that also costars Carmen Salinas Lozano, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, and Betsy Brandt, who starred in the original.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘FThe Valet’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.