How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The Voice” Season 23 kicks off this week with a fresh batch of talented artists. During the blind auditions, contestants must wow the coaches with their voices alone. Throughout the first rounds of the show, the coaches build their teams, thoughtfully choosing the best performers to train. This season is a big deal as two new coaches join the show. Plus, after the finale, Blake Shelton will officially say goodbye to his role. Tune in to the season premiere on Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET to see what talents are up for the challenge. Another episode airs on Tuesday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch The Voice: Season 23 with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Premiere

About ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Premiere

With this new season comes a couple of interesting changes to the competition. “The Voice” Season 23 welcomes two new coaches, Niall Horan (One Direction) and Chance the Rapper. Kelly Clarkson also coaches alongside Shelton. Carson Daly returns to host the unique singing competition show. This season’s Mega Mentor will be country music icon Reba McEntire.

In addition, starting on March 27, every coach has the opportunity to use a Playoff Pass, which gives two artists the chance to compete in The Battles. Whoever wins the Playoff Pass bypasses the Knockout Rounds and goes straight to the Playoffs. Coaches also have one steal to use during this time. During the Knockout rounds, artists go head to head and perform songs of their choice. After the coaches select a winner, they have the option to steal the remaining artist.

The Playoffs kick off on May 1, heating up the already intense competition. At this point, 20 contestants give it their all and hope to land one of the very few available spots. Just two artists from each team make it out of this round and into the live semi-finals.

New episodes are also available to stream on-demand on Peacock.

Can you watch ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Voice: Season 23 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Premiere?

You can watch The Voice: Season 23 on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 Premiere Trailer

  • The Voice: Season 23

    March 6, 2023

    The strongest vocalists from across the United states compete in a blockbusters vocal competition, the winner becomes “The Voice.” The show’s innovative format features four stages of competition: the blind auditions, the battle rounds, the knockouts and, finally, the live performance shows.

