How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere

The hit, long-running survival series “The Walking Dead” has risen with the new spinoff series “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”

Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan, respectively, who are back and traveling to a post-apocalyptic New York City after the pair form an alliance to rescue Maggie’s kidnapped son. In the crumbling city that has long been cut off from the mainland, the duo will have to navigate an anarchist world of both local denizens and the dead.

Cohan and Morgan lead a cast supported by Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Michael Anthony, Pallavi Sastry, Randy Gonzalez, Gaius Charles, Logan Kim, and others.

“The Walking Dead: Dead City” is the first sequel series to “The Walking Dead” and the overall fifth series in the franchise. It is set for a six-episode first season with the first episode debuting on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET with subsequent episodes airing at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.

Can you watch ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch AMC on Philo.

You can watch ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What is the ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere episode schedule?

AMC and AMC+ will be airing “The Walking Dead: Dead City” every Sunday starting on June 18 through July 23. Episode 1 will air at 10 p.m. ET but all subsequent episodes will air at 9 p.m. ET.

Episode 1: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Episode 2: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Episode 3: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Episode 4: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Episode 5: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Episode 6: Sunday, July 23, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere?

You can watch AMC on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere Trailer