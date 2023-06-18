How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
“The Walking Dead” is ready for The Big Apple, although the apple has gone a little rotten. The latest AMC spinoff series “The Walking Dead: Dead City” will premiere this Sunday, June 18, and the series, which marks the first sequel series in multiple “Walking Dead” franchise spinoff series, will see the return of Maggie (played by Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they navigate a post-apocalyptic New York City on a kidnapping rescue mission. “The Walking Dead: Dead City” viewers can watch the series premiere on AMC on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET, or on AMC+ simultaneously. You can watch AMC with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or YouTube TV.
About ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere
The hit, long-running survival series “The Walking Dead” has risen with the new spinoff series “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”
Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan, respectively, who are back and traveling to a post-apocalyptic New York City after the pair form an alliance to rescue Maggie’s kidnapped son. In the crumbling city that has long been cut off from the mainland, the duo will have to navigate an anarchist world of both local denizens and the dead.
Cohan and Morgan lead a cast supported by Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Michael Anthony, Pallavi Sastry, Randy Gonzalez, Gaius Charles, Logan Kim, and others.
“The Walking Dead: Dead City” is the first sequel series to “The Walking Dead” and the overall fifth series in the franchise. It is set for a six-episode first season with the first episode debuting on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET with subsequent episodes airing at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.
Can you watch ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere for free?
Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch AMC on Philo.
You can watch ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
What is the ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere episode schedule?
AMC and AMC+ will be airing “The Walking Dead: Dead City” every Sunday starting on June 18 through July 23. Episode 1 will air at 10 p.m. ET but all subsequent episodes will air at 9 p.m. ET.
- Episode 1: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Episode 2: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Episode 3: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Episode 4: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Episode 5: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Episode 6: Sunday, July 23, 2023
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere?
You can watch AMC on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Series Premiere Trailer
