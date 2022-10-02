How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Fall Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

After more than 10 years, AMC’s post-apocalyptic drama “The Walking Dead” is zombie-crawling off into the sunset. The third part of the show’s 11th and final season is premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. Part 2 of Season 11 ended with Lance flipping a coin to decide the fate of Oceanside’s residents. Now it’s a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge. You can watch every thrilling second with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Fall Premiere

When: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET TV: AMC

AMC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Episodes will air simultaneously on AMC+. Two episodes will debut on AMC+ on Oct. 2, and AMC+ will get episodes a week early following the fall premiere on Oct. 2.

About ‘The Walking Dead’

The television legacy that is “The Walking Dead” begins its highly anticipated final eight episodes this week. On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of the community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategize for those on the road.

Inside the Commonwealth, Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Milton’s (Laila Robbins) corruption, the hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt the group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won’t be an option either.

As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on.

How to Stream ‘The Walking Dead’ Fall Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the final season of “The Walking Dead” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

