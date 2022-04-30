 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Walls Are Watching’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

In Lifetime’s newest thriller, a couple’s dream home quickly becomes a nightmare. “The Walls Are Watching” tells the story of a husband and wife who are tormented within the walls of their own home. The new film premieres live on Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can watch it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Walls Are Watching’ Premiere

About ‘The Walls Are Watching’

Theodore, the prior owner of the house, lost his son, wife, and job and couldn’t pay the bills, so he lost his home. When young newlyweds, Erica and Mitch, purchase the foreclosed home, they are eager to begin their lives together. However, this home isn’t everything they imagined it would be, so their emotions quickly change from joy to fear. Theodore fails to accept the fate of his custom-built home and begins terrorizing the couple when they refuse to leave. He hopes to scare them away and take back what he believes is his.

How to Stream ‘The Walls Are Watching’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Walls Are Watching” premiere live on Lifetime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Lifetime--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Lifetime + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Lifetime + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Lifetime + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Lifetime + 17 Top Cable Channels

