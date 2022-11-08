How to Watch The Weather Channel’s Hurricane Nicole Coverage Live for Free Online

Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall on the east coast of Florida on Thursday as a Category 1 Hurricane. The current path of the storm has it striking the coast north of West Palm Beach in the early morning hours on Nov. 10.

“Nicole is a formidable storm that will have major impacts all along the southeastern U.S. coastline, not only near the center. Coastal flooding, large waves and rip currents will extend from the tip of FL to NC,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Given the potential severity of the storm, it is important to be able to follow coverage even if you don’t have cable. Fortunately, there are live TV streaming services that offer free trials and free streaming options so that you can get the latest information available on Hurricane Nicole.

The good news is that all of these services work on your TV, as well as your phone. So, if you lose your internet connection, but still have cell service, you can follow the storm coverage on your mobile device.

1. Stream The Weather Channel on a Live TV Streaming Service

If you want to stream the The Weather Channel, there are five major streaming services that offer the network, including DIRECTV STREAM, Frndly TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. It isn’t available on Sling TV or Philo.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

2. Watch Using The Weather Channel TV App

In May, The Weather Channel launched new service called “The Weather Channel TV App,” which is available direct-to-consumer without a cable or satellite subscription. The service has two plans: $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year ($2.49 monthly paid annually), after a seven-day free trial.

The new service is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Xfinity Flex devices. However, it does not provide access on your computer, mobile device, or Apple TV.

3. Watch Local News Coverage Live with NewsOn

As Hurricane Nicole approaches the Florida coast, NewsON will offer live local news coverage from their partners in the affected areas, including WALA/WPMI/WEAR Mobile-Pensacola, WESH/WCEU Daytona, WJXT, WJXX/WTLV Jacksonville, WESH/WKMG/WFTV/WOFL Orlando, WFLA/WTSP/WTVT/WFTS Tampa Bay, and other stations as the storms continue to move northward through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida’s west coast.

You can watch it via the NewsOnm website, the network’s TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or on your mobile device on iOS and Android.

Free streaming service, Haystack News will continue to provide video updates from their local news partners from around the affected areas. You can view ongoing coverage on the Haystack News website at Haystack.TV, or by downloading their app, available on Android TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Vizio, and Hisense TV.

Haystack News has an aggregated pop-up Hurricane Ian channel, along with coverage from stations in the storm’s path:

WFTV Orlando

Very Orlando (WESH)

Very South Florida

WJAX Live

WSOC Charlotte

WSB Atlanta

Very Carolina WYFF

WMGT Macon Live

Very Savannah - WJCL

WDEF Chattanooga Live

Free video streaming service VUIt aggregates local news feeds from a number of stations in the target zone of Hurricane Ian, and will provide ongoing wall-to-wall coverage as the storm nears landfall. The VUIt streaming app is available for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

Watch vuit.com VUit VUit is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to content produced by local TV news stations around the United States. Its partners include Lilly Broadcasting, Heritage Broadcasting, and Gray Television. … Whether you’re feeling homesick or whether you just want to see what’s going on in another part of the country, VUit can give you a window into several American communities. Watch $0 / month vuit.com

Local Now is a free service that provides coverage from local stations around the country, including many in Florida including WPTV in West Palm Beach, WFTV and WESH in Orlando, Very South Florida, the Florida24 Network, and more. In addition, the streamer will provide free, live Weather Channel updates to people in the storms’ paths.