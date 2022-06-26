How to Watch the ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Premiere Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After riding into the sunset almost two years ago, the sci-fi epic show ‘Westworld’ makes its Season 4 return on HBO. The series explores what makes us human against the backdrop of a future history where robots are indistinguishable from their creators. Climb back in the saddle for the Season 4 premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26 with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘Westworld’

More than just a show about cowboys, ‘Westworld’ analyzes sentience, consciousness and the spark that defines humanity. At a futuristic theme park where the elite can explore their most savage impulses, tortured robot “hosts” begin to learn and grow more than anyone thought possible. While the guests’ violent delights find violent ends, a conspiracy within the park itself threatens not only everyone inside, but human life as a whole.

The current season picks up seven years after the show’s third, and while the world has moved on from the uprising, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) returns with knowledge of the future that he can’t quite explain. The Man in Black (Ed Harris) continues to find new ways to define the word evil, and the arrival of Christina (Evan Rachel Wood) shocks all with her uncanny resemblance to the lost robot leader Dolores.

The season for release schedule is as follows:

No. Title Air Date 1 “The Auguries” June 26, 2022 2 “Well Enough Alone” July 3, 2022 3 “Annees Folles” July 10, 2022 4 “Generation Loss” July 17, 2022 5 “Zhuangzi” July 24, 2022 6 “Fidelity” July 31, 2022 7 “Metanoia” August 7, 2022 8 “Que Sera, Sera” August 14, 2022

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial at this time. New and existing subscribers can watch the season 5 premiere with a Subscription to HBO Max.

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.