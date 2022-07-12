How to Watch ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Who would have thought that getting along with your housemates would be a matter of life and death? The mockumentary sensation “What We Do in the Shadows” returns to FX for its fourth season this week. Join four vampires as they look for love and success in the mundanity of Staten Island with the help of their often uncooperative human familiar. Take a bite out of the season premiere on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET TV: Hulu

Non-life is good for a group of four vampires who have been sharing a home on Staten Island for 200 years. Wife and husband Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt Berry), the romantically-challenged Nador (Kayvan Novak), and energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) try to navigate the mundanity of the ordinary world while also keeping their human familiar, Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén) safe from other supernatural beings.

The fourth season finds the soulless squad up against some new challenges. Laszlo has let the house fall into disrepair while struggling to raise the newborn mini-Colin as anything but a boring energy vampire. Nadja finally realizes her dream of a vampire nightclub, complete with an extravagance that promises to bring in New York’s most delicious elites. Meanwhile, Nador and Guillermo are both on the lookout for love, even if that means bringing back all of the vampire’s previous wives. All the while, there are even more mythical monsters hiding in the dark!

What We Do in the Shadows March 27, 2019 A documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of a group of vampires in Staten Island who have “lived” together for hundreds and hundreds of years.

The Season 4 release schedule is as follows:

# Title Release Date 1 “Reunited” July 12, 2022 2 “The Lamp” July 12, 2022 3 “The Grand Opening” July 19, 2022 4 “The Night Market” July 26, 2022 5 “Private School” Aug. 2, 2022 6 TBA Aug. 9, 2022 7 TBA Aug. 16, 2022 8 TBA Aug. 23, 2022 9 TBA Aug. 30, 2022 10 TBA Sept. 6, 2022

