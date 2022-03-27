How to Watch the Women’s March Madness Elite Eight Live For Free Without Cable
Eight teams remain in the Women’s March Madness bracket, including all four No. 1 seeds, two No. 2 seeds, a No. 3 seeds — and 10th-seeded Creighton. Will the Blue Jays continue their Cinderella run for another week? Or will the top dogs of South Carolina force the clock to strike midnight? You can find out Sunday, March 27 starting at 7 p.m., and you can watch the rest of the games on Monday, March 28 starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
- When: Sunday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET; Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
Women’s March Madness Elite Eight Schedule
Sunday, March 27
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Network
|No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Creighton
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Texas
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
Monday, March 28
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Network
|No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 UConn
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 3 Michigan
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
How to Stream NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet Sixteen for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet Sixteen live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
