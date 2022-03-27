 Skip to Content
How to Watch the Women’s March Madness Elite Eight Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Eight teams remain in the Women’s March Madness bracket, including all four No. 1 seeds, two No. 2 seeds, a No. 3 seeds — and 10th-seeded Creighton. Will the Blue Jays continue their Cinderella run for another week? Or will the top dogs of South Carolina force the clock to strike midnight? You can find out Sunday, March 27 starting at 7 p.m., and you can watch the rest of the games on Monday, March 28 starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

How to Watch the Women’s March Madness Elite Eight Live for Free Without Cable

Women’s March Madness Elite Eight Schedule

Sunday, March 27

Matchup Time (ET) Network
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Creighton 7 p.m. ESPN
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Texas 9 p.m. ESPN

Monday, March 28

Matchup Time (ET) Network
No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 UConn 7 p.m. ESPN
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 3 Michigan 9 p.m. ESPN

How to Stream NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet Sixteen for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet Sixteen live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Creighton vs. Iowa State - Women's NCAA tournament Sweet 16 highlights

