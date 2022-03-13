How to Watch the 2022 Women’s NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday Live For Free Without Cable
The women’s NCAA March Madness bracket gets set on Sunday, March 13. The top 68 women’s teams in the country learn where they’ll slot into the March Madness tournament bracket and who they’ll need to best in order to win a national championship. ESPN will play host to the women’s side of things. You can watch the Selection Sunday show on Sunday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch Women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday
- When: Sunday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About Women’s Selection Sunday
Just like on the men’s side, the NCAA makes a big event out of the women’s Selection Sunday process. 68 teams are slotted into the NCAA’s March Madness tournament bracket, seeded 1-16. We’ll also get to see which teams will have to play in the tournament as part of the “First Four” games that will take place on March 16-17.
Here are the teams with guaranteed bids they earned by winning their conference tournament:
- American: UCF
- American East: Albany
- American Athletic: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 3:15 p.m. ET
- Atlantic 10: UMass
- ACC: NC State
- ASUN: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13
- Big 12: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13
- Big East: UConn
- Big Sky: Montana State
- Big South: Longwood
- Big Ten: Iowa
- Big West: TBD
- CAA: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13
- Conference USA: TBD
- Horizon League: IUPUI
- Ivy League: TBD
- MAAC: Fairfield
- MAC: Buffalo
- MEAC: TBD
- Missouri Valley: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13
- Mountain West: UNLV
- Northeast: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13
- Ohio Valley: Belmont Bruins
- PAC-12: Stanford
- Patriot League: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13
- SEC: Kentucky
- Southern: Mercer
- Southland: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13
- SWAC: TBD
- Summit League: South Dakota
- Sun Belt: UT-Arlington
- West Coast: Gonzaga
- WAC: TBD
