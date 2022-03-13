How to Watch the 2022 Women’s NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday Live For Free Without Cable

The women’s NCAA March Madness bracket gets set on Sunday, March 13. The top 68 women’s teams in the country learn where they’ll slot into the March Madness tournament bracket and who they’ll need to best in order to win a national championship. ESPN will play host to the women’s side of things. You can watch the Selection Sunday show on Sunday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Women’s NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday

When: Sunday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming:

About Women’s Selection Sunday

Just like on the men’s side, the NCAA makes a big event out of the women’s Selection Sunday process. 68 teams are slotted into the NCAA’s March Madness tournament bracket, seeded 1-16. We’ll also get to see which teams will have to play in the tournament as part of the “First Four” games that will take place on March 16-17.

Here are the teams with guaranteed bids they earned by winning their conference tournament:

American: UCF

UCF American East: Albany

Albany American Athletic: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 at 3:15 p.m. ET Atlantic 10: UMass

UMass ACC: NC State

NC State ASUN: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 Big 12: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 Big East: UConn

- Big Sky: Montana State

UConn - Montana State Big South: Longwood

Longwood Big Ten: Iowa

Iowa Big West: TBD

TBD CAA: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 Conference USA: TBD

TBD Horizon League: IUPUI

Ivy League: TBD

TBD MAAC: Fairfield

Fairfield MAC: Buffalo

Buffalo MEAC: TBD

TBD Missouri Valley: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 Mountain West: UNLV

UNLV Northeast: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 Ohio Valley: Belmont Bruins

Belmont Bruins PAC-12: Stanford

Stanford Patriot League: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 SEC: Kentucky

Kentucky Southern: Mercer

Mercer Southland: Championship game airs Sunday, March 13

Championship game airs Sunday, March 13 SWAC: TBD

TBD Summit League: South Dakota

South Dakota Sun Belt: UT-Arlington

UT-Arlington West Coast: Gonzaga

Gonzaga WAC: TBD

