How to Watch the World Pet Games Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

Not particularly interested in the Lions or Bears this Thanksgiving? Then check out the cats, dogs, pigs, and more at the World Pet Games! See pets from across the globe compete in five events to see who’s the top dog (or cat, or horse, or lizard…you get the picture.) You can watch the event live this Thursday night, November 25, only on FOX.

How to Watch the World Pet Games Online

About World Pet Games

With the energy of a worldwide spectacle, contestants will represent nearly 20 countries from around the globe in this special international championship featuring animals of all varieties, from your favorite felines to an exotic armadillo and bearded dragon to an adorable miniature horse whose story will touch your heart, along with many other surprising moments!

Pet owners will showcase just how skilled their furry friends are in five outrageous events including an Interspecies Race and Dunk Off, a Cat Obstacle Course, an Extreme Dog Catch, and a Dog High Jump. In each competition, there will be a prize ceremony to see who will bring home the Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals. The Gold medal winner from each event will also receive a donation to an animal charity made in their honor.

How to Stream the World Pet Games for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the World Pet Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Top 5 Pets To Watch Out For | WORLD PET GAMES

