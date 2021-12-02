 Skip to Content
How to Watch the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Ben Bowman

Saddle up for action, rodeo fans! Today brings the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to the Cowboy Channel. You’ll see 10+ hours of live programming with 4K, 360 Degree cameras, Sky Cam, and Ghost cams, so you’ll experience the event like you’ve never seen it before.

How to Watch the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Live

When: December 2-11 from 3:30 p.m. ET to 2 a.m. ET
TV: Cowboy Channel
Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV

About the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

The Wrangler NFR attracts the world’s top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding to compete for a share of the $10.257 million purse and the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle. The annual showcase is takes place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Stetson Wright is your 2-time defending all-around cowboy champion.

The action kicks off each day with “Outside the Barrel,” a live talk show with host Flint Rasmussen at 3:30 p.m. ET. That’s followed by a tailgate party, then “Western Sports Round-Up” from 7-8 p.m. ET. The rodeo itself kicks off at 8:45 p.m. ET after a pre-show. After a post-show recap, you’ll see the NFR Buckle Presentation from 12:30 a.m.-2 a.m. ET.

Record Times/Scores for Wrangler NFR 1st Round

Event Score/Time Cowboy Year
Bareback riding 91.5 points Richmond Champion 2019
Steer wrestling 3.1 seconds Trevor Knowles 2013
Team roping 4.0 seconds Turtle Powell/Dakota Kirchenschlager 2014
Saddle bronc riding 89 points Bryce Miller 2008
Tie-down roping 6.8 seconds Trevor Brazile 2015
Barrel racing 13.51 seconds Hailey Kinsel 2018
Bull riding 94 points Don Gay/Blue Stone 1974/2001
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Cowboy Channel----^
$6		^
$6		-

Live TV Streaming Option

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Heartland Extra
Includes: Cowboy Channel

