How to Watch the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
Saddle up for action, rodeo fans! Today brings the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to the Cowboy Channel. You’ll see 10+ hours of live programming with 4K, 360 Degree cameras, Sky Cam, and Ghost cams, so you’ll experience the event like you’ve never seen it before.
When: December 2-11 from 3:30 p.m. ET to 2 a.m. ET
TV: Cowboy Channel
Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV
About the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
The Wrangler NFR attracts the world’s top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding to compete for a share of the $10.257 million purse and the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle. The annual showcase is takes place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Stetson Wright is your 2-time defending all-around cowboy champion.
The action kicks off each day with “Outside the Barrel,” a live talk show with host Flint Rasmussen at 3:30 p.m. ET. That’s followed by a tailgate party, then “Western Sports Round-Up” from 7-8 p.m. ET. The rodeo itself kicks off at 8:45 p.m. ET after a pre-show. After a post-show recap, you’ll see the NFR Buckle Presentation from 12:30 a.m.-2 a.m. ET.
Record Times/Scores for Wrangler NFR 1st Round
|Event
|Score/Time
|Cowboy
|Year
|Bareback riding
|91.5 points
|Richmond Champion
|2019
|Steer wrestling
|3.1 seconds
|Trevor Knowles
|2013
|Team roping
|4.0 seconds
|Turtle Powell/Dakota Kirchenschlager
|2014
|Saddle bronc riding
|89 points
|Bryce Miller
|2008
|Tie-down roping
|6.8 seconds
|Trevor Brazile
|2015
|Barrel racing
|13.51 seconds
|Hailey Kinsel
|2018
|Bull riding
|94 points
|Don Gay/Blue Stone
|1974/2001
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Get $25 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Cowboy Channel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|^
$6
|^
$6
|-