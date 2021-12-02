How to Watch the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Saddle up for action, rodeo fans! Today brings the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to the Cowboy Channel. You’ll see 10+ hours of live programming with 4K, 360 Degree cameras, Sky Cam, and Ghost cams, so you’ll experience the event like you’ve never seen it before.

How to Watch the 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Live

When: December 2-11 from 3:30 p.m. ET to 2 a.m. ET

TV: Cowboy Channel

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV

Get $25 OFF $35 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

About the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

The Wrangler NFR attracts the world’s top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding to compete for a share of the $10.257 million purse and the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle. The annual showcase is takes place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Stetson Wright is your 2-time defending all-around cowboy champion.

The action kicks off each day with “Outside the Barrel,” a live talk show with host Flint Rasmussen at 3:30 p.m. ET. That’s followed by a tailgate party, then “Western Sports Round-Up” from 7-8 p.m. ET. The rodeo itself kicks off at 8:45 p.m. ET after a pre-show. After a post-show recap, you’ll see the NFR Buckle Presentation from 12:30 a.m.-2 a.m. ET.

Record Times/Scores for Wrangler NFR 1st Round

Event Score/Time Cowboy Year Bareback riding 91.5 points Richmond Champion 2019 Steer wrestling 3.1 seconds Trevor Knowles 2013 Team roping 4.0 seconds Turtle Powell/Dakota Kirchenschlager 2014 Saddle bronc riding 89 points Bryce Miller 2008 Tie-down roping 6.8 seconds Trevor Brazile 2015 Barrel racing 13.51 seconds Hailey Kinsel 2018 Bull riding 94 points Don Gay/Blue Stone 1974/2001

Live TV Streaming Option