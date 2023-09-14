How to Watch ‘Theater Camp’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Places, please! The show must go on at AdirondACTS, a scrappy summer theater camp in Upstate New York, after its beloved founder falls into a coma and her clueless crypto bro son is put in charge of the camp’s operations, including its big summer productions. Can the camp’s eccentric staff and ensemble of stars-to-be come up with a solution to save their safe space? While summer is almost over, you can now relive it on Hulu : “Theater Camp” will make its streaming debut on the platform on Thursday, Sept. 14. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'Theater Camp'

Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman make their feature directorial debuts with the mockumentary-style comedy set at AdirondACTS, a scrappy summer theater camp in Upstate New York for up-and-coming performers. When the indomitable founder Joan falls into a coma, the show must go on and it’s up to her clueless son Troy (Jimmy Tatro) to keep the camp running.

With help from the overzealous Rebecca-Diane (Gordon), Amos (Ben Platt), and the camp’s cast of eccentric teachers and students, everybody must come up with a solution before the curtain rises on opening night.

“Theater Camp” stars Gordon, Platt, Tatro, Noah Galvin, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Amy Sedaris, Caroline Aaron, Nathan Lee Graham, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Luke Islam, Jack Sobolewski, Kyndra Sanchez, Quinn Titcomb, Madisen Lora, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, and Alexander Bello.

