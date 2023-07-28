How to Watch ‘This Fool’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

With his job and love life imploding and his recently released, ex-gang member older cousin tied to his hip, maybe Julio is, indeed, “this fool.” Consistently ranked one of 2022’s best comedies, the critically acclaimed character-driven comedy “This Fool” will return to Hulu for a second season on Friday, July 28 with 10 new episodes, exploring family, class, and community… and how annoying they all can be. You can watch This Fool: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘This Fool’ Season 2 Premiere

Led by Chris Estrada, “This Fool” is set in working-class South Central Los Angeles where Julio Lopez, 30 years old and still living at home will find any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems while simultaneously taking care of everybody else’s. A now-former employee at the Hugs Not Thugs gang rehabilitation non-profit, Julio bumps heads with his older cousin Luis (Frankie Quinoñes), who just got out of prison and has moved in with Julio and his family.

After Julio’s job and love life imploded at the end of the first season, he and Luis will head out on a journey to find new jobs and relationships with help from the other ex-Huggers.

Estrada and Quinoñes also star alongside Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz, Julia Vera, and Michael Imperioli.

Season 2 of “This Fool” will premiere on Hulu on Friday, July 28.

Can you watch ‘This Fool’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch This Fool: Season 2 on Hulu.

‘This Fool’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Hulu will release all 10 episodes of “This Fool” Season 2 on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Can you watch ‘This Fool’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download This Fool: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘This Fool’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch This Fool: Season 2 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘This Fool’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer