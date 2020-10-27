How to Watch ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Premiere Live For Free Online

The Big 3 are back for another season of tears, fighting and heartfelt moments as “This Is Us” comes back for a fifth season. The beloved show picks up where it left off back in March, with a two-hour premiere, highlighting the triplets’ 40th birthday. The first episode, “Forty: Part One” begins at 9 p.m. ET and the second episode will air subsequently.

How to Watch ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Premiere

When: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz as well as Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan, the tear-jecking drama will be back to its one episode per week format after tonight. This season, the show is expected to touch on timely topics such as the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Last season ended with a big blow out fight between the Pearson brothers, and according to executive producer, Dan Fogelman, it will remain a big part of their family dynamic. “That’s a fight that has been building for 40 years between these two boys, and now men, who grew up in the same house… ” Fogelman stated. “It’s in the front and center of our premiere, and it will be in the front and center of our show for for quite a bit.”

Season five is reported to be the show’s second to last season, according to TV Line, as its expected to wrap it’s heart-tugging streak at season six.

