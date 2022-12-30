How to Watch ‘This Place Rules’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Andrew Callaghan is bringing his unique style of reporting to one of the most consequential events of recent American history: The Jan. 6 insurrection. In “ This Place Rules ,” coming to HBO Max on Dec. 30, Callaghan travels the nation to get a true sense of the political undercurrents sweeping the U.S. His film offers a unique view of the issues, as well as brutally important warnings about the future. You can watch This Place Rules with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About 'This Place Rules'

Acclaimed for his unfiltered reporting and deadpan humor, Andrew Callaghan brings his gonzo style reporting to HBO to explore the undercurrents that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As one of the best-known and hardest working journalists of his generation, the 25-year-old ventures on a wild RV journey through America to take the pulse of a divided nation.

In 2020, as COVID rages, protests sweep the country, and a monumental election looms, Callaghan captures the chaos in the streets and a wide spectrum of views - with just a camera and a microphone. Delving into a world of political division, white nationalist groups and conspiracy theorists, THIS PLACE RULES exposes the perfect storm in the months preceding the Capitol attack and serves as a stark warning that these forces show no sign of abating.

Can you watch 'This Place Rules' offline?

Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download This Place Rules and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'This Place Rules'?

You can watch This Place Rules on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'This Place Rules' Trailer