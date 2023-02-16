How to Watch Tiger Woods at 2023 PGA Tour Genesis Invitational Live Without Cable

After more than two years away from the game, golf’s most legendary figure returns. Tiger Woods hits the links at the PGA Tour’s 2023 Genesis Invitational, and sports fans from across the globe are ready to tune in to see the master at work. If you’re only interested in watching Tiger play, then ESPN+ has you covered with a dedicated feed just for Tiger, alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. You can watch Tiger and friends starting Thursday, Feb. 16 at 3:04 p.m. ET, when he officially tees off, and the tournament continues all weekend on ESPN+. Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch Tiger Woods at the 2023 Genesis Invitational

When: Thursday, February 16 at 3:04 p.m. ET; continues until the end of the tournament or until Tiger misses the cut

Thursday, February 16 at 3:04 p.m. ET; continues until the end of the tournament or until Tiger misses the cut Where: ESPN+

ESPN+ Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About Tiger Woods at the 2023 Genesis Invitational

After a horrific car accident nearly ended his career in 2021, Tiger Woods returns to the golf course with much fanfare and excitement. Woods will factor pretty heavily into ESPN’s coverage of the event, so much so that he’s in the Marquee Group alongside world #2 golfer Rory McIlroy and world #7 Justin Thomas. This means Tiger, Rory, and Justin will have their own dedicated feed throughout the event, should you choose to watch only them.

You can view Thursday and Friday’s streaming schedule on ESPN+ below, with Tiger’s time bolded:

Genesis Invitational Streaming Schedule on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, Feb. 16 9:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featured Holes Nos. 4, 14, 16 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 4 10:15 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm / Patrick Cantlay / Viktor Hovland ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Tiger Woods / Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas 10:30 a.m. Featured Groups Adam Scott / Tony Finau / Billy Horschel Max Homa / Tom Kim / Xander Schauffele ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth / Collin Morikawa Justin Rose / Hideki Matsuyama / Shane Lowry 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Tiger Woods / Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas Featured Group 2 Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth / Collin Morikawa Featured Holes No. 10 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, Feb. 17 9:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featured Holes Nos. 4, 14, 16 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 4 10:15 a.m. Marquee Group Tiger Woods / Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jon Rahm / Patrick Cantlay / Viktor Hovland 10:30 a.m. Featured Groups Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth / Collin Morikawa Justin Rose / Hideki Matsuyama / Shane Lowry ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Adam Scott / Tony Finau / Billy Horschel Max Homa / Tom Kim / Xander Schauffele 4 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jon Rahm / Patrick Cantlay / Viktor Hovland Featured Group 2 Max Homa / Tom Kim / Xander Schauffele Featured Holes No. 10 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3

According to GolfOdds.com, Tiger Woods has 150/1 odds to win the Genesis Invitational. Here are a few more lines, courtesy of Jeff Sherman (@golfodds on Twitter):

Tiger Woods Make the Cut? Yes: +200 No: -240

Tiger Woods 1st Round Score: Over 73.5 -110 Under 73.5 -110

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during the Genesis Invitational? Yes +600 No -900



