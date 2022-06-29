How to Watch Tim Allen’s ‘More Power’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Tim Allen grunts his way back to the tool shed in the History Channel’s new series “More Power.” Along with his “Home Improvement” costar Richard Kern, Allen’s new nonfiction show will explore the history of power tools as well as where technology might take them in the future. Buckle up your tool belt to watch at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 29 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘More Power’

When: Wednesday, June 29 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 29 at 10 p.m. ET TV: History

History Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘More Power’

Together again with his “Home Improvement” co-star Richard Kern joins Tim Allen and YouTuber April Wilkerson to celebrate the coolest, most iconic, and most powerful tools in the industry. The trio will look at how hand implements transformed into the tools we use today, as well as take to the field to test out some of the most amazing construction equipment available. Allen also brings industry experts and skilled makers into his home shop in search for ways to give his setup just a little more power (arrr, arrr, arrr, arrr)!

Each 30-minute episode will focus on one tool with a specific purpose, from garbage disposals to batteries. The weekly series sees Allen, Kern and Wilkerson take on driving Bobcats and bulldozers in the field and much more.

Meanwhile, guest stars are tasked with creating outlandish apparatus including self-sucking leaf blowers and battery-powered mobile kitchens. Viewers can look forward to in-depth explanations and extreme modifications of their favorite tools weekly on the History.

How to Stream ‘More Power’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “More Power” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

All Live TV Streaming Options