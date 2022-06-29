 Skip to Content
History

How to Watch Tim Allen’s ‘More Power’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

Tim Allen grunts his way back to the tool shed in the History Channel’s new series “More Power.” Along with his “Home Improvement” costar Richard Kern, Allen’s new nonfiction show will explore the history of power tools as well as where technology might take them in the future. Buckle up your tool belt to watch at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 29 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘More Power’

About ‘More Power’

Together again with his “Home Improvement” co-star Richard Kern joins Tim Allen and YouTuber April Wilkerson to celebrate the coolest, most iconic, and most powerful tools in the industry. The trio will look at how hand implements transformed into the tools we use today, as well as take to the field to test out some of the most amazing construction equipment available. Allen also brings industry experts and skilled makers into his home shop in search for ways to give his setup just a little more power (arrr, arrr, arrr, arrr)!

Each 30-minute episode will focus on one tool with a specific purpose, from garbage disposals to batteries. The weekly series sees Allen, Kern and Wilkerson take on driving Bobcats and bulldozers in the field and much more.

Meanwhile, guest stars are tasked with creating outlandish apparatus including self-sucking leaf blowers and battery-powered mobile kitchens. Viewers can look forward to in-depth explanations and extreme modifications of their favorite tools weekly on the History.

How to Stream ‘More Power’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “More Power” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
History--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: History + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: History + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: History + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: History + 17 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'More Power' Trailer:

