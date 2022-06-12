How to Watch ‘TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People’ Live For Free Without Cable

TIME’s top 100 most influential people for 2022 have been selected, and it’s time to celebrate them. This year, viewers can get a peek into the TIME100 gala during a one-hour event, “TIME100: The World's Most Influential People.” The special was filmed at the TIME100 gala, which was held on June 8. It premieres on ABC on Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People’

When: Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People’

In the past, TIME has created specials in honor of its most influential people. This year is the first to give viewers at home a glimpse into the gala and all of the festivities. The gala was hosted by Simu Liu, who is also one of TIME’s 100 most influential people. It featured musical performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert — two other names who made it onto the list.

The most influential people fall into several different categories, including:

Artists

Innovators

Titans

Leaders

Icons

Pioneers

Many of the talents that made TIME’s list will make appearances in the special alongside other guests and performers.

You can find the complete list of influential people here. Many athletes, entertainers, and celebrities are a part of the top 100, too.

How to Stream ‘TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People” on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options