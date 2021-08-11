How to Watch ‘Titans’ Season 3 Premiere Online For Free On Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

It’s time for Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) to get the team back together for the third season of Titans. With Batman as his childhood mentor, Nightwing is walking the line between following his crime-fighting lead and trying not to lose sight of the human being beneath the mask. He, along with a band of other young DCU heroes have more to worry about than simply discovering their own identity, however; the streets of Gotham City are dangerous as ever. Catch the first three episodes of Titans Season 3 on Thursday, August 12 with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to the Season 3 Premiere of Titans For Free

When: Thursday, August 12

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu

Unfortunately, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial. If you sign up through a third party, like Hulu.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Sign-up For HBO Max for One Month

Though it’s not free, you can sign up for HBO Max for one month so you can watch Titans. You can save 16% if you choose their new annual plan.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

About Titans

In Season 3, Dick Grayson is setting out to find old friends to help him take the fight to new threats. The past two seasons introduced fan favorites Jason Todd and Deathstroke as members of Batman’s rogue gallery, and this third season is bringing another one into the picture: Dr. Jonathan Crane (Vincent Kartheiser), the Scarecrow. The “Duke of Spook” makes his first appearance locked in a cell in Arkham Asylum as a consultant, but that’s not likely to last long. The team’s move from San Francisco to Gotham means we’ll also be getting more time with the Bat-family, namely its newly-minted Police Commissioner, Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch).

Jay Lycurgo is also entering the mix as Tim Drake, Batman’s second replacement for Robin after the tragic fate that befell Jason Todd. True to the comics, the description for Drake’s character reads “a streetwise kid who’s managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible belief in heroism.” It should be interesting to see how he meshes with Grayson and the rest of the crew. Other returning cast members include Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Minka Kelly (Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent), and Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne). Tune in to HBO Max on Thursday, August 12 to view the first three episodes of Season 3.