How to Watch ‘Titans’ Season 3 Premiere Online For Free On Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
It’s time for Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) to get the team back together for the third season of Titans. With Batman as his childhood mentor, Nightwing is walking the line between following his crime-fighting lead and trying not to lose sight of the human being beneath the mask. He, along with a band of other young DCU heroes have more to worry about than simply discovering their own identity, however; the streets of Gotham City are dangerous as ever. Catch the first three episodes of Titans Season 3 on Thursday, August 12 with a subscription to HBO Max.
- When: Thursday, August 12
Thursday, August 12
HBO Max no longer offers a free trial.
About Titans
In Season 3, Dick Grayson is setting out to find old friends to help him take the fight to new threats. The past two seasons introduced fan favorites Jason Todd and Deathstroke as members of Batman’s rogue gallery, and this third season is bringing another one into the picture: Dr. Jonathan Crane (Vincent Kartheiser), the Scarecrow. The “Duke of Spook” makes his first appearance locked in a cell in Arkham Asylum as a consultant, but that’s not likely to last long. The team’s move from San Francisco to Gotham means we’ll also be getting more time with the Bat-family, namely its newly-minted Police Commissioner, Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch).
Titans. Season 3. August. @hbomax See you there! :) #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/cB3o1H87Gc— Teagan Croft (@TeaganCroft) May 21, 2021
Jay Lycurgo is also entering the mix as Tim Drake, Batman’s second replacement for Robin after the tragic fate that befell Jason Todd. True to the comics, the description for Drake’s character reads “a streetwise kid who’s managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible belief in heroism.” It should be interesting to see how he meshes with Grayson and the rest of the crew. Other returning cast members include Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Minka Kelly (Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent), and Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne). Tune in to HBO Max on Thursday, August 12 to view the first three episodes of Season 3.