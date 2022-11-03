How to Watch ‘Titans’ Season 4 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The new season of “Titans” is preparing to thunder onto HBO Max users’ screens on Thursday, Nov. 3. The show is based on the highly popular “Teen Titans” series from DC Comics, which showcases a group of young superheroes who join forces to fight evil. Led by Dick Grayson’s Nightwing, the Titans will travel to Metropolis this season. What new villains will rise to challenge them in Superman’s old stomping grounds? You’ll have to watch to find out, and you can do so exclusively with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch 'Titans' Season Premiere

About ‘Titans’

The Titans are a young superhero team, but they feature some of the most familiar names in the DC lexicon. Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, Superboy, and more have called the team home, and they’ve fought some of the DC universe’s most powerful villains, including Deathstroke and Dr. Jonathan Crane (The Scarecrow).

Season 4 will find the youthful hero team hitting the road, once again. Having saved Gotham, the Titans decide to head back home to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.

The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Joshua Orpin, Franka Potente, and Joseph Morgan, with Jay Lycurgo and Lisa Ambalavanar. Joining the cast for Season 4 is Titus Welliver as one of the biggest, baddest villains in the entire DC library: Lex Luthor.

