How to Watch ‘Titans’ Season 4 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
The new season of “Titans” is preparing to thunder onto HBO Max users’ screens on Thursday, Nov. 3. The show is based on the highly popular “Teen Titans” series from DC Comics, which showcases a group of young superheroes who join forces to fight evil. Led by Dick Grayson’s Nightwing, the Titans will travel to Metropolis this season. What new villains will rise to challenge them in Superman’s old stomping grounds? You’ll have to watch to find out, and you can do so exclusively with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Titans’ Season Premiere
- When: Thursday, Nov. 3
- TV: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
About ‘Titans’
The Titans are a young superhero team, but they feature some of the most familiar names in the DC lexicon. Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, Superboy, and more have called the team home, and they’ve fought some of the DC universe’s most powerful villains, including Deathstroke and Dr. Jonathan Crane (The Scarecrow).
Season 4 will find the youthful hero team hitting the road, once again. Having saved Gotham, the Titans decide to head back home to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they’ve faced before.
The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Joshua Orpin, Franka Potente, and Joseph Morgan, with Jay Lycurgo and Lisa Ambalavanar. Joining the cast for Season 4 is Titus Welliver as one of the biggest, baddest villains in the entire DC library: Lex Luthor.
Can You Stream ‘Titans’ Season Premiere For Free?
HBO Max does not currently offer its own free trial. However, customers who are not currently signed up to HBO Max can access a seven-day free trial if they sign up through Hulu.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Titans’ Season Premiere on HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”Sign Up