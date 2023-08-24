How to Watch TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair gives fans an update on the pop star as the news of her divorce from Sam Asghari went public. The TMZ Investigates series has highlighted many big names, criminal cases, and controversies. Now, it’s Britney’s turn to be the center of attention. The newest installment focuses on her divorce, where she’ll go next, and much more, so don’t miss it. TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair premieres on Fox on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. You can watch Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair

TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair offers a closer look at all that’s going down between Britney and Sam. The special promises to provide exclusive details. Though the public now knows about their divorce, many other details will come to light in the new special. Of course, upon hearing about the split, fans simply want to know what happened and why they ultimately decided to part ways. Rumors are flying about Britney’s infidelity, potential abuse, and other huge details. The special hopes to set the record straight and shed more light on the entire situation.

As this divorce continues to unfold, many are asking whether “Free Britney” worked to her benefit or if it ultimately brought her to this sad outcome. Further complicating their falling out, it’s possible this split will turn ugly quickly.

Following the news of Britney and Sam’s split, there are now concerns about her being entirely on her own as she’s still estranged from her family. The special reveals where she stands as her marriage falls apart and bold accusations and rumors circulate. Tune in to get all of the answers you’ve been searching for about this explosive celebrity divorce.

