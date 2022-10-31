How to Watch ‘Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers’ Premiere For Free Without Cable

The athlete-empowerment brand Uninterrupted is bringing the third season of its original docuseries “Top” to Freevee on Monday, Oct. 31. The show features unparalleled access to one of the elite high school basketball teams in Southern California as they try to reignite their championship history. You can watch every heart-pounding moment of season three with a free sign-up to Freevee.

How to Watch ‘Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers’

About ‘Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers’

The series follows the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers basketball team, the most Instagrammed high school basketball team in the country. After a devastating loss in the semifinals of the 2021 state championships, the Trailblazers put it all on the line to regain their spot as the ‘22 California Interscholastic Federation(CIF) champions.

As COVID-19 begins to subside, the Trailblazers will play a robust national schedule, leaving the players to balance life as more than athletes, juggling a demanding course load, family obligations, and friendships with their aspirations to be the next generation of NBA superstars. Follow along with top college recruits Amari Bailey and Shy Odom for their final year before college, as they face their most difficult challenge to date, working together to redeem their school’s legacy. As team captains, they must prepare to pass the leadership baton to returning standouts Bronny James and Dylan Metoyer while also creating chemistry with new team members and nationally ranked transfers Kijani Wright and Isaiah Elohim.

Can You Stream ‘Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers’ For Free?

Yes! Freevee is Amazon’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) service, so no subscription or credit cards are necessary to watch “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers’ on Freevee?

Freevee is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

