How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North).

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Top scorers square off in Toronto-Minnesota matchup

Minnesota Wild (31-14-3, second in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-14-4, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NHL’s top scorers, Auston Matthews and Kirill Kaprizov, meet when Toronto and Minnesota square off. Matthews ranks sixth in the NHL with 62 points and Kaprizov is eighth in the league with 62 points.

The Maple Leafs are 18-5-1 on their home ice. Toronto is first in the Eastern Conference with 6.2 assists per game, led by Morgan Rielly averaging 0.7.

The Wild are 15-10-2 on the road. Minnesota has scored 182 goals and ranks third in the league averaging 3.8 goals per game. Kaprizov leads the team with 23.

In their last meeting on Dec. 4, Minnesota won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Kerfoot leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-13 in 50 games this season. Matthews has 17 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 23 goals and has 62 points. Mats Zuccarello has nine assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (upper body).

Wild: None listed.