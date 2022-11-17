How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Toronto is 6-2-1 in home games and 9-5-3 overall. The Maple Leafs have a +four scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 46 allowed.

New Jersey is 13-3-0 overall and 6-1-0 in road games. The Devils have a +21 scoring differential, with 60 total goals scored and 39 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-2 in the previous meeting. Bunting led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has four goals and 15 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Nico Hischier has eight goals and nine assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Devils: 10-0-0, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).