How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Charlotte takes road win streak into matchup with Toronto

Charlotte Hornets (26-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (22-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Hornets play Toronto.

The Raptors are 14-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has a 10-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets have gone 17-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 27.1 assists. LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets with 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 42.1% and averaging 21.7 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and six assists over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 104.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 111.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), David Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle).