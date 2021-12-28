How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Raptors face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Preview: Toronto puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (17-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (14-16, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Philadelphia trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Raptors are 10-10 in conference play. Toronto is fifth in the league with 16.3 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 3.9.

The 76ers are 1-6 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won 115-109 in the last meeting on Nov. 12. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 32 points, and Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Anunoby is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tobias Harris is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 105.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 104.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (health and safety protocols), Khem Birch: out (health and safety protocols), Precious Achiuwa: out (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Bonga: out (health and safety protocols), Gary Trent Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Justin Champagnie: out (health and safety protocols), Scottie Barnes: out (health and safety protocols), Malachi Flynn: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (health and safety protocols), Dalano Banton: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: out (calf).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Danny Green: out (health protocols), Shake Milton: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Drummond: out (health and safety protocols).