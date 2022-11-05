 Skip to Content
HLN

How to Watch ‘Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The mystery of Gabby Petito’s disappearance has captivated people all over the U.S. since the summer of 2021. Now, HLN Investigates is bringing viewers a two-hour special that dives into the details of the heartbreaking situation between Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The special questions whether it was their toxic relationship that ultimately led to her death. “Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy” premieres on HLN on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy’

About ‘Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy’

“Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy” delves into the unknowns about the devastating true story, which began when Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, went on a cross-country road trip together. However, when Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Fla. alone, many questions were raised.

As the suspicious details ended up on the internet, social media users began speculating and feared the worst. The special highlights the days surrounding her death, including the manhunt for Laundrie and the discovery of Petito’s, remains in Wyo.

“Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy” also features an exclusive interview with Joseph Petito. In the special, Gabby’s father admits that “something bad happened” while his daughter and her fiancé were on this trip together.

“What started out as a cross-country romantic getaway ended in homicide,” said Executive Producer Elizabeth Yuskaitis. “As more evidence came to light, viewers across the country have had more questions about the tragic circumstances surrounding Gabby Petito’s death. Featuring interviews with Joseph Petito, investigators on the case and local experts, “Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy” is the definitive telling of everything we know so far.”

How to Stream ‘Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy” on HLN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch the 'Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy' Trailer:

