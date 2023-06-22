How to Watch ‘Trigun Stampede’ Complete First Season Dubbed in English Live For Free Without Cable

If you’re an anime fan who prefers watching English overdubs to subtitled episodes, this is your week! Hulu will be adding English-dubbed episodes of “Trigun Stampede” on Thursday, June 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The series is set in a distant future, in which humans rely on complex artificial plants to provide the energy needed for sustaining life. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'Trigun Stampede' Complete First Season

“Vash the Stampede” is a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have an enormous bounty on his head? That’s what’s puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante, only to find someone who hates blood and violence. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous - his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.

Vash’s past is a far longer story than anyone outside of his family knows, but Meryl is determined to get to the bottom of it. As she digs deeper, she uncovers secrets that could shake all of humanity’s survivors to their foundation. Vash and Knives are at the center of it all, but are they responsible for the mistakes that have led humanity to the brink of its destruction?

