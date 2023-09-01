How to Watch Trinity Christian vs. American Heritage High School Football Game Live Without Cable

The American Heritage Patriots will host the Trinity Christian Conquerors on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NFHS Network. It’s a meeting of two excellent Florida football programs, one of which (American Heritage) is the 17th-ranked high school team in the country. Will the Conquerors have what it takes to steal a win? Find out with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) left its fans feeling good about the season ahead last week, beating the St. John’s Cadets of Washington, D.C. by a score of 45-20. With that win the Patriots are 1-0 on the season, and have ambitions to climb much higher than their current national ranking of 17th.

Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Fla.) took down Ed White in its first game of the season, winning by a score of 33-8. The team is helmed by four-star recruit Colin Hurley, and despite its lower national ranking it won’t let American Heritage or any other team push it around this season. The Conquerors have been Florida state champions nine times in history, so the winning pedigree is certainly with the team.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

