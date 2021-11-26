 Skip to Content
NBC Trolls Holiday in Harmony

How to Watch ‘Trolls: Holiday in Harmony’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

After Thanksgiving ends, it’s officially time to get into the holiday spirit! On Friday, November 26, the day after Thanksgiving, you and your family can kick off the holiday season with a “Trolls” animated musical, “Trolls: Holiday in Harmony.” The 30-minute TV special airs on NBC at 9 p.m. PT/ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Trolls: Holiday in Harmony’

About ‘Trolls: Holiday in Harmony’

Queen Poppy comes up with a perfect idea and plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. She and Branch end up drawing each other’s names, however, which is totally unexpected and potentially disastrous. Now, they’re struggling to come up with gift ideas for each other. Tiny Diamond ends up with writer’s block while trying to write a rap as a gift for his dad. And the whole gang has to learn the meaning of the holidays.

Your favorite stars from “Trolls World Tour” return for the festive TV special. Anna Kendrick stars as Queen Poppy, Justin Timberlake as Branch, and Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond. The special will feature four original songs.

Others joining the cast for the holiday special include Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson Paak, Anthony Ramos, Ester Dean, Walt Dohrn, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Karan Soni.

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

November 26, 2021

Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap, but, things don’t go as expected.

How to Stream ‘Trolls: Holiday in Harmony’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Trolls: Holiday in Harmony” live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

