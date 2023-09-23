How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Troy 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

After a week off, the Troy Trojans will welcome the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 12 noon ET. Following a 63-10 loss to Ohio State last Saturday, WKU will look to rebound and one more non-conference victory before diving into Conference USA play. You can catch all of the action on ESPNU, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Troy Trojans vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 12 noon ET

Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium | 338 Veterans Memorial Dr, Troy, AL 36082

ESPNU Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Troy vs. Western Kentucky Game

The Troy vs. Western Kentucky game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPNU on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Troy vs. Western Kentucky on Sling TV?

You can watch the Troy vs. Western Kentucky game on ESPNU with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Troy vs. Western Kentucky on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Troy vs. Western Kentucky game on ESPNU with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Troy vs. Western Kentucky on Fubo?

You can watch the Troy vs. Western Kentucky game on ESPNU with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Troy vs. Western Kentucky on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Troy vs. Western Kentucky game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Troy vs. Western Kentucky on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Troy vs. Western Kentucky game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Troy vs. Western Kentucky on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Troy vs. Western Kentucky game on the streaming service.