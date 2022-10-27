How to Watch ‘True Crime Story: Indefensible’ Season Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The “True Crime Story” franchise is AMC Networks and SundanceTV’s stab at a true crime franchise, but with a somewhat comedic twist. The “True Crime Story: Indefensible” six-part, second season will debut on Thursday, Oct. 27. Hosted by comedian Jena Friedman, she dives into unsettling true crime cases, but reinvestigates them with a tinge of humor. You can watch the first two episodes of the season with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the “True Crime Story: Indefensible” Season 2 Premiere

Episodes of “True Crime Story: Indefensible” also stream on AMC+.

About “True Crime Story: Indefensible”

“Indefensible” is hosted by Jena Friedman, an actress and comedian who is a veteran of “The Daily Show.” In each episode, Friedman travels the country and examines a specific legal case. She often questions the settled facts of the case, and even examines the “why” and “how” of the cases, while also sometimes pointing a lens at the criminal justice system.

The other series in the franchise, “The True Crime Story: It Could Happen Here,” focuses on crimes that took place in small towns, especially ones where questions still linger, although that series is a more traditional true crime series and is hosted by actress Hilarie Burton Morgan.

Friedman is an Academy Award nominee, for her role in writing 2020’s “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.”

How to Stream ‘True Crime Story: Indefensible’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “True Crime Story: Indefensible” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Philo, and YouTube TV.

