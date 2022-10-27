 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘True Crime Story: Indefensible’ Season Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

The “True Crime Story” franchise is AMC Networks and SundanceTV’s stab at a true crime franchise, but with a somewhat comedic twist. The “True Crime Story: Indefensible” six-part, second season will debut on Thursday, Oct. 27. Hosted by comedian Jena Friedman, she dives into unsettling true crime cases, but reinvestigates them with a tinge of humor. You can watch the first two episodes of the season with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the “True Crime Story: Indefensible” Season 2 Premiere

Episodes of “True Crime Story: Indefensible” also stream on AMC+.

About “True Crime Story: Indefensible”

“Indefensible” is hosted by Jena Friedman, an actress and comedian who is a veteran of “The Daily Show.” In each episode, Friedman travels the country and examines a specific legal case. She often questions the settled facts of the case, and even examines the “why” and “how” of the cases, while also sometimes pointing a lens at the criminal justice system.

True Crime Story

September 9, 2021

This franchise is made up of series that tell a wide variety of true crime stories from unique perspectives. Each will shine a new light on crime and the genre, focusing on fresh and unexpected stories from unlikely, and much-needed voices.

The other series in the franchise, “The True Crime Story: It Could Happen Here,” focuses on crimes that took place in small towns, especially ones where questions still linger, although that series is a more traditional true crime series and is hosted by actress Hilarie Burton Morgan.

Friedman is an Academy Award nominee, for her role in writing 2020’s “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.”

How to Stream ‘True Crime Story: Indefensible’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “True Crime Story: Indefensible” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Hollywood Extra
Includes: SundanceTV

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: SundanceTV + 34 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: SundanceTV + 18 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SundanceTV + 32 Top Cable Channels

The "True Crime Story: Indefensible" Official Trailer

