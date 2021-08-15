 Skip to Content
How to Watch True Crime Week Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

True crime fanatics, get ready for an action-packed week of new episodes of some of your favorite shows, as well as a couple of new additions. A&E’s True Crime Week officially begins on Sunday, August 15 at 8 p.m. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch A&E’s True Crime Week

True Crime Week features the premiere of Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America. The three-night docuseries weaves together the stories of five notorious serial killers, Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, “Green River Killer” Gary Leon Ridgway, and “BTK Killer” Dennis Rader.

Other shows airing throughout True Crime Week include American Justice, The First 48, I Survived a Serial Killer, Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, and Cold Case Files.

Sunday, August 15

  • 8 p.m. - The First 48 - “Bleeding Heart”
  • 9 p.m. - Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America - “Part 1: The Perfect Storm”

Monday, August 16 

  • 8 p.m. - Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America - “Part 2: Hiding in Plain Sight”
  • 9 p.m. - Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America - “Part 3: Catch Me if You Can”

Tuesday, August 17

  • 9 p.m. - Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America - “Part 5: Power and Control”

Wednesday, August 18

  • 9:30 p.m. - I Survived a Serial Killer - “Desert Demon”

Thursday, August 19 

  • 8 p.m. - The First 48 - “Unforgotten: Crystal”
  • 10:01 p.m. - Accused: Guilty or Innocent? - “Best Friend Killing or Self-Defense?”
  • 11:04 p.m. - I Survived a Serial Killer - “The Railroad Killer”

Friday, August 20

  • 9 p.m. - Cold Case Files - “The Voice in the Lake”
  • 10:01 p.m. - American Justice - “Friends Til the End”

Be sure to tune in to True Crime Week each night. You can see the full A&E schedule, including reruns of new episodes, here.

How to Stream True Crime Week for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch True Crime Week live on A&E using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: A&E + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: A&E + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: A&E + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: A&E + 15 Top Cable Channels

