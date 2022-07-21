How to Watch ‘Trying,’ Season 3 for Free with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Trying,” the charming Apple TV+ series that debuted in 2020, is set to return for its third season this week. Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, the British series it’s a charming show about a young couple trying to have a baby. The new season kicks off with two episodes on Thursday, July 21, with one more per week to follow. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch “Trying,” Season 3

About “Trying,” Season 3

Through the first two seasons of “Trying,” the series — created by Andy Wolton — has centered on the main couple’s quest to become a family. In the new season, Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are adjusting to suddenly being the parents of two young children.

Trying May 1, 2020 All Nikki and Jason want is a baby—the one thing they can’t have. So they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball families, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they’re ready to be parents?

Their new reality tests Nikki and Jason’s relationship, while also putting strains on how they interact with even their closest friends and family. The unexpected challenges and joys of parenthood never cease to surprise the couple as they attempt to hang onto their kids… and their sanity.

The first two seasons of “Trying” are also available to stream on Apple TV+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Trying” on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com