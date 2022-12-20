How to Watch Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ Midseason Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Tyler Perry’s political drama “ The Oval ” is presenting its midseason finale this Tuesday, Dec. 20 on BET and BET+ . The series follows President Hunter Franklin and First Lady Victoria Franklin, a ruthlessly ambitious couple, who present a perfect front to the world. Outwardly, they’re proper and patriotic, but the story behind closed doors is rife with scandal, indulgent behavior, and a casual disregard for consequences. You can watch BET with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo .

About Tyler Perry's 'The Oval' Midseason Finale

“The Oval” follows the term of President Franklin and the erratic behind-the-scenes behavior of his family and administration. The daytime drama-style series also focuses on White House staffers who came to Washington to serve the people, but whose lives are quickly caught up with those of the First Family. Head butler Richard Hallsen is one such staffer, an ex-military man who faces greed and corruption every day, which causes an internal struggle with his conscience. In “The Oval,” Tyler Perry infuses the political thriller genre with scandal, sensuality, betrayal, and cloak-and-dagger maneuvering.

In last week’s episode, Jason took out David before making a break for it. Meanwhile, Hunter and Victoria had a tense and difficult meeting with the vice president and second lady, and Nancy put herself square in harm’s way. What will the explosive midseason finale have in store for the first family?

Can you watch Tyler Perry's 'The Oval' Midseason Finale for free?

Yes, Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch BET on Philo.

What devices can you use to stream Tyler Perry's 'The Oval' Midseason Finale?

You can watch BET on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Audiences can also watch the fourth season finale of Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” with BET+, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Tyler Perry's 'The Oval' Midseason Finale Trailer