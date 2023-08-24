How to Watch ‘Tyler Perry’s Zatima’ Season 2B Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The love and heartbreak are bigger than ever in Season 2 of “ Tyler Perry’s Zatima ” as Zac and Fatima see their relationship put to the test. After a four-month hiatus, the “ Sistas ” spinoff will debut the second half of its second season on Thursday, Aug. 24 on BET+ , and facing family addiction, the weight of abandonment, secrets, and lies, the couple’s relationship will be put to the test to see if their love can conquer all the odds stacked against them. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+ .

About ‘Tyler Perry's Zatima’ Season 2B Premiere

“Tyler Perry’s Zatima” follows the intimate lives of beloved “Sistas” characters Zac and Fatima, played by Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett.

The second season follows the couple and “embarks on an intimate exploration of the depths of their relationship, offering an unfiltered look at their unwavering faith in each other” as they face their personal demons amidst the trials and tribulations of their individual and collective lives.

Ellis, Hayslet, Cameron Fuller, Remington Hoffman, Nzinga Imani, Jasmin Brown, Guyviaud Joseph, and Danielle LaRoach lead the series cast in 10 new episodes debuting on Aug. 24.

What is the ‘Tyler Perry's Zatima’ Season 2B Premiere episode schedule?

BET+ will begin airing the second half of Season 2 of “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” on Thursday, Aug. 24 with a two-episode weekly release every Thursday through Sept. 21.

-Episode 1: Thursday, Aug. 24

-Episode 2: Thursday, Aug. 24

-Episode 3: Thursday, Aug. 31

-Episode 4: Thursday, Aug. 31

-Episode 5: Thursday, Sept. 7 -Episode 6: Thursday, Sept. 7

-Episode 7: Thursday, Sept. 14

-Episode 8: Thursday, Sept. 14

-Episode 9: Thursday, Sept. 21

-Episode 10: Thursday, Sept. 21

