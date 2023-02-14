How to Watch UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage Day 1 Live for Free on Paramount+

The group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season is over, and the knockout phase is set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Paramount+. Over the course of two days, the first leg of the knockout stage will be played, as eight teams slug it out to determine who will advance to the quarterfinals. The knockout stage starts with a bang, as the first teams to play had some of the most wins of any squads in the group stage. You can watch the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage with a 30-day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium with Code: ADVANCE.

How to Watch UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 1

When: Starts Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. ET

Starts Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. ET TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Stream: Watch with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 30-Day Free Trial with Promo Code: ADVANCE

About UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 1

Day 1 of the 2023 UEFA Champions League knockout stage will feature some big-time matchups. First, AC Milan will take on Tottenham Hotspur, in a game between two clubs that won three matches each in the group stage. Milan player Rafael Leão has two goals in 10 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, including one this campaign. Tottenham attacker Heung-Min Son has scored 21 times in 56 games in the competition, netting twice in this season’s group stage.

In the second match of the day, Paris Saint-Germain will face Bayern Munich. Paris forward Kylian Mbappé is tied with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for the most goals in the UEFA Champions League season thus far with seven. Thomas Müller helped lead Bayern to a 3-0 victory at home to VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Check out the schedule for Day 1 of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage!

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tuesday, Feb. 14 3 p.m Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur Paramount+ 3 p.m. Paris vs. Bayern Paramount+

Can You Stream UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 1 For Free?

If you’re not already a Paramount+ subscriber, yes! Paramount+ is currently offering new users a full month of its service for free when they use promo code ADVANCE.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 1 on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.